Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.54.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE GMED traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.88. 5,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,559. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.87.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

