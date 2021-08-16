GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $13.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.54.

Get GoHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after buying an additional 5,947,473 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 385,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,128,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.