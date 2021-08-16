Gold Poker (GPKR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $22,512.69 and approximately $21.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 65.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00138676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00155312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,586.68 or 1.00145578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.00873506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.61 or 0.06912422 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

