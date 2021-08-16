Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,585 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 511,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 18.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 256.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $35.12 on Monday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $917.58 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.