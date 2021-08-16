Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in StarTek were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. StarTek, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $239.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.41.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

