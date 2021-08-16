Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth $3,327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth $2,213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGFY shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54. Agrify Co. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $30.68.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

