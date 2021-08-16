Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 131,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 75,184.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 524,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 164,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 5.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSS stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.80. The company has a market cap of $42.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Document Security Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $1,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Document Security Systems Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

