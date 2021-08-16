Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 587,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $57.25 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.13.

