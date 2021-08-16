Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Energous worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Energous by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $60,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $58,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,065.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,373 shares of company stock valued at $266,504 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energous stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. Energous Co. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.31.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WATT shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

