Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) by 222.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Ault Global worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPW. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Ault Global by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,964.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 145,587 shares of company stock valued at $354,954 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPW stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

