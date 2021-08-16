Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Up 3.6% This Week

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.75 million and $234,098.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00134929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00153545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.24 or 0.99952099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00874033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.88 or 0.06836179 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,867,713 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

