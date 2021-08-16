Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gracell Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

