Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 1,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 135,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

The stock has a market cap of $811.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $17,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

