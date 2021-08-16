Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Down to $21.63

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $20.90. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 119 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at $921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at $8,433,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at $3,183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at $19,975,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.