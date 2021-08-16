Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 585 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $124.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

