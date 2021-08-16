Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

