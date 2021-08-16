Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $434.45 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $444.48. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

