Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,912,000 after buying an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after acquiring an additional 843,430 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 609,706 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

