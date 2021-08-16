Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 14.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $67.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

