Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,631. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

