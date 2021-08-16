Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in PPL by 7.5% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 2,001,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in PPL by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,359. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.