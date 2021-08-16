Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Eastman Kodak worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 310,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 163,602 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 72,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KODK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 50,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

