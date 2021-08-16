Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 242,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,316,514. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

