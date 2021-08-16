Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 160,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $513,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.37. 12,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.