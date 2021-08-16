Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

GNCGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt raised Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $939.89 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.38. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

