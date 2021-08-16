Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.56. 28,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,095,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,812,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,879,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $8,469,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $5,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

