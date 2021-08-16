Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Grocery Outlet have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure on account of soft second-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line declining year on year. The company’s performance in the second quarter was adversely impacted by decline in comparable store sales (comps) stemming from dismal traffic and ticket trends. Comps were down 10% in the reported quarter. Management expects such trends to persist throughout the third quarter and thereby anticipates comps to be in the negative mid-single digits. Apart from these, adverse impacts from inflation have continued to act as a drag on margins. Inflationary headwinds in commodity and freight costs are likely to persist in the third quarter as well. Higher store occupancy and maintenance expenses have also been a downside.”

GO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

GO stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $517,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,950. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 126.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 885,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 24.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,017,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 199,506 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,131,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 256.4% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

