Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,914.00

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $591,685.40 and $4,914.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.74 or 0.00914862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00047098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00100746 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,642,512,110,434 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

