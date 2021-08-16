GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 45.7% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.6% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.87. 57,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,161. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $324.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.69. The firm has a market cap of $207.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

