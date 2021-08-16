GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 94.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,056,737 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after buying an additional 4,148,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.54. 1,488,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,668,189. The company has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

