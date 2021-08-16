GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,031 SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for about 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 170,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 131,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter.

GXC traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,397. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $107.93 and a 12-month high of $156.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.97.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

