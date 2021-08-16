Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 295.7% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE GPM opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 724.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $76,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 230.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

