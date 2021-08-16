GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $107.72 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $107.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.