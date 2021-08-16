GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,572,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,612,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,161,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $119.84 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.