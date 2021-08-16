GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $75,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,240,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,433 shares of company stock worth $1,666,668. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

