GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 471.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,933,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $262.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.91. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $163.57 and a 12-month high of $271.79.

