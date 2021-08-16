Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 507,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.