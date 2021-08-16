Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 216 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.64. 61,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.19. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.