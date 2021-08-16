Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,945. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

