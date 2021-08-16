Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 480,051 shares of company stock worth $68,123,205 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.44. The stock had a trading volume of 266,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $353.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

