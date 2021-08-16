Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 108,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.92.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $540.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,618. The business has a fifty day moving average of $502.80. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

