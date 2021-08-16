Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Hallador Energy stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 160.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

