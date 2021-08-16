Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €125.54 ($147.69).

Shares of HLAG opened at €216.20 ($254.35) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52-week high of €230.20 ($270.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

