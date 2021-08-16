Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.73. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

