Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 900 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Barclays increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $155.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.69. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 803,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,045 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

