Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $116.29 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

