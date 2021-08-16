Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 97.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEO opened at $33.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.09. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.