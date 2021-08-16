Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $94.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

