Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $554,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $142.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $119.08 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

