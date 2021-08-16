Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85), reports. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. Harte Hanks had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Harte Hanks stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 17,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.03. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew B. Benett purchased 17,000 shares of Harte Hanks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

